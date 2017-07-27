

VENLO (dpa-AFX) - Qiagen NV (QGEN) reported earnings for its second quarter that gained ground compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line rose to $57.7 million, or $0.25 per share. This was up from $57.2 million, or $0.24 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.28 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 4.5% to $349.6 million. This was up from $334.4 million last year.



Qiagen NV earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $57.7 Mln. vs. $57.2 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 0.9% -EPS (Q2): $0.25 vs. $0.24 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 4.2% -Analysts Estimate: $0.28 -Revenue (Q2): $349.6 Mln vs. $334.4 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 4.5%



