

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Electronics retailer Best Buy is adding Dyson mini-shops to its select stores in the U.S. next month. Dyson is a maker of vacuums, hair dryers, air purifiers and other household items.



Starting in August, about 90 U.S. Best Buy stores will get new Dyson Demo Experiences - dedicated spaces that will enable customers try out Dyson products as if they were in their own home. They will also be able to seek help from trained Dyson experts for product demos.



'Dyson is a technology brand and the innovation they put into their products needs to be seen to be believed. It's important for customers to see it, touch it, try it, and ask questions about it,' said Kevin Balon, senior vice president of appliances at Best Buy.



The trained Dyson experts will answer customers' questions, guide them through product demos, and also assist in finding the right product.



The Dyson experience spaces will range in size from 40 square feet to about 400 square feet. There will also be an enhanced Dyson experience on BestBuy.com.



Customers who visit these Dyson spaces will get fully interactive demos of the latest technology, including the Supersonic hair dryer, cord-free vacuum and Dyson air purifiers that can double as a fan, or a fan and heater combined.



In June, Best Buy said it plans to introduce Amazon Alexa and Google Home experiences to its 700 locations across the U.S. starting next month, as part of its strategy of pushing smart home technology. The company expects to complete a nationwide rollout by the end of the year.



Best Buy also recently announced a major new partnership with Vivint, a company that installs home monitoring services and solar panels.



