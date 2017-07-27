

COURBEVOIE (dpa-AFX) - French building materials company Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA Thursday reported first-half 2017 profit of €754million or €0.1.36 per share, compared to €596 million or €1.08 per share last year..



Recurring profit for the first-half rose 20.4% to €751 million from €624 million a year earlier.



Operating profit for the first-half increased 7.1% year-over-year to €1.47 billion.



First-half sales rose 4.4% to €20.41 billion from €19.55 billion in the same period last year. On a like-for-like basis, first-half sales increased 3.5% from a year earlier.



Chief Executive Pierre-André de Chalendar said, 'The first half of 2017 confirmed the encouraging trends seen in 2016, particularly in France. Excluding the one-off impact of the cyber-attack, the Group grew at its fastest rate since the first half of 2011 translating into double-digit growth in operating income. The focus on sales prices paid off, allowing us to offset the rise in raw material and energy costs at Group level. Overall, the results were in line with our expectations, and we can therefore confirm with confidence our 2017 objectives.'



