

NORTH KANSAS CITY (dpa-AFX) - Cerner Corp (CERN) released earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year.



The company said its bottom line came in at $205.52 million, or $0.61 per share. This was higher than $199.18 million, or $0.58 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.61 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 5.7% to $1.29 billion. This was up from $1.22 billion last year.



Cerner Corp earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $205.52 Mln. vs. $199.18 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 3.2% -EPS (Q2): $0.61 vs. $0.58 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 5.2% -Analysts Estimate: $0.61 -Revenue (Q2): $1.29 Bln vs. $1.22 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 5.7%



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.61 - $0.63. Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.265 - $1.325 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $2.46 - $2.54 Full year revenue guidance: $5.150 - $5.250 Bln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX