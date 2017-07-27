

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - Verisign Inc. (VRSN) revealed a profit for its second quarter that advanced from last year.



The company said its bottom line rose to $129.78 million, or $1.05 per share. This was higher than $118.58 million, or $0.91 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.99 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 0.7% to $288.55 million. This was up from $286.47 million last year.



Verisign Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $129.78 Mln. vs. $118.58 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 9.4% -EPS (Q2): $1.05 vs. $0.91 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 15.4% -Analysts Estimate: $0.99 -Revenue (Q2): $288.55 Mln vs. $286.47 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 0.7%



