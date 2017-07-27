

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Flowserve Corporation (FLS) revealed a profit for second quarter that lost ground from last year.



The company said its earnings totaled $29.44 million, or $0.22 per share. This was down from $67.13 million, or $0.51 per share, in last year's second quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 14.6% to $877.06 million. This was down from $1027.39 million last year.



Flowserve Corporation earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $29.44 Mln. vs. $67.13 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -56.1% -EPS (Q2): $0.22 vs. $0.51 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -56.9% -Revenue (Q2): $877.06 Mln vs. $1027.39 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -14.6%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.30 to $1.50



