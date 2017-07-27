

SANTA CLARA (dpa-AFX) - Intel Corporation (INTC) raised its full-year non-GAAP EPS by $0.15 to $3.00. The company also increased full-year revenue outlook by $1.3 billion to $61.3 billion.



Bob Swan, Intel CFO, said: 'Based on our strong first-half results and higher expectations for the PC business, we're raising our full-year revenue and EPS forecast.'



Second-quarter non-GAAP EPS was $0.72, up 22 percent. Revenue was $14.8 billion, up 9 percent year-over-year. After adjusting for the Intel Security Group (ISecG) transaction, second-quarter revenue grew 14 percent from a year ago.



