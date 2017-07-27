

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Edison International (EIX) released a profit for second quarter that decreased from last year.



The company said its earnings came in at $278 million, or $0.85 per share. This was down from $280 million, or $0.86 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.90 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 0.4% to $2.27 billion. This was down from $2.28 billion last year.



Edison International earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $278 Mln. vs. $280 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -0.7% -EPS (Q2): $0.85 vs. $0.86 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -1.2% -Analysts Estimate: $0.90 -Revenue (Q2): $2.27 Bln vs. $2.28 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -0.4%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.13 - $4.33



