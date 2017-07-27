

CLICHY (dpa-AFX) - L'Oréal (LRLCY.PK) reported that its first-half net profit from continuing operations increased to 2.06 billion euros from 1.50 billion euros, prior year. Earnings per share of continuing operations attributable to owners of the company was 3.67 euros compared to 2.66 euros. Earnings per share of continuing operations attributable to owners of the company, excluding non-recurring items, was 3.88 euros compared to 3.63 euros. Overall, operating profit, at 2.53 billion euros, was up 7.1% from prior year.



First-half net sales were 13.41 billion euros compared to 12.50 billion euros, a year ago. Sales were up 4.3% like-for-like.



