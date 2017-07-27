

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Leucadia National Corp. (LUK) announced earnings for its second quarter that advanced compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line climbed to $58.19 million, or $0.16 per share. This was up from $57.29 million, or $0.15 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.30 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 3.8% to $2.73 billion. This was up from $2.63 billion last year.



Leucadia National Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $58.19 Mln. vs. $57.29 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 1.6% -EPS (Q2): $0.16 vs. $0.15 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 6.7% -Analysts Estimate: $0.30 -Revenue (Q2): $2.73 Bln vs. $2.63 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 3.8%



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX