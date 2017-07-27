

MILPITAS (dpa-AFX) - KLA-Tencor Corp. (KLAC) announced earnings for fourth quarter that lost ground from last year.



The company said its profit dropped to $259 million, or $1.64 per share. This was down from $277 million, or $1.77 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.59 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 2.1% to $938.65 million. This was up from $919.17 million last year.



KLA-Tencor Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $259 Mln. vs. $277 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -6.5% -EPS (Q4): $1.64 vs. $1.77 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -7.3% -Analysts Estimate: $1.59 -Revenue (Q4): $938.65 Mln vs. $919.17 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 2.1%



