

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG) revealed a profit for its second quarter that climbed compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line advanced to $389 million, or $1.04 per share. This was higher than $122 million, or $0.31 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.94 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 1.5% to $4.77 billion. This was up from $4.70 billion last year.



Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $389 Mln. vs. $122 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 218.9% -EPS (Q2): $1.04 vs. $0.31 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 235.5% -Analysts Estimate: $0.94 -Revenue (Q2): $4.77 Bln vs. $4.70 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 1.5%



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX