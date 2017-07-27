

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Principal Financial Group Inc. (PFG) announced earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year.



The company said its bottom line totaled $383.6 million, or $1.31 per share. This was up from $337.1 million, or $1.15 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.23 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Principal Financial Group Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $383.6 Mln. vs. $337.1 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 13.8% -EPS (Q2): $1.31 vs. $1.15 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 13.9% -Analysts Estimate: $1.23



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX