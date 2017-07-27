

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Camden Property Trust (CPT) released a profit for second quarter that declined from last year.



The company said its profit declined to $89.20 million, or $0.97 per share. This was lower than $90.51 million, or $0.99 per share, in last year's second quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 0.9% to $223.37 million. This was up from $221.48 million last year.



Camden Property Trust earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $89.20 Mln. vs. $90.51 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -1.4% -EPS (Q2): $0.97 vs. $0.99 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -2.0% -Revenue (Q2): $223.37 Mln vs. $221.48 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 0.9%



