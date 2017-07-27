

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - AptarGroup Inc. (ATR) reported a profit for its second quarter that increased compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line totaled $65.19 million, or $1.01 per share. This was up from $59.05 million, or $0.91 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.96 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 0.4% to $617.75 million. This was down from $620.00 million last year.



AptarGroup Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $65.19 Mln. vs. $59.05 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 10.4% -EPS (Q2): $1.01 vs. $0.91 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 11.0% -Analysts Estimate: $0.96 -Revenue (Q2): $617.75 Mln vs. $620.00 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -0.4%



