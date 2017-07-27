

ROME (dpa-AFX) - ENEL (ENLAY.PK, EN) reported that its first-half net income from continuing operations decreased to 2.49 billion euros from 2.59 billion euros, prior year. Earnings from continuing operations per share attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Parent Company was 0.18 euros compared to 0.19 euros. First-half operating income, or EBIT, was down 6.8% to 4.85 billion euros from 5.21 billion euros, reflecting lower depreciation, amortisation and impairment.



First-half revenues were 36.31 billion euros compared to 34.15 billion euros, last year; an increase of 6.3%.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX