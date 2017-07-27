

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Baidu.com Inc. (BIDU) revealed earnings for its second quarter that gained ground from last year.



The company said its bottom line totaled RMB5.57 billion, or RMB16.00 per share. This was higher than RMB2.81 billion, or RMB8.08 per share, in last year's second quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 14.3% to RMB20.87 billion. This was up from RMB18.26 billion last year.



Baidu.com Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): RMB5.57 Bln. vs. RMB2.81 Bln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 98.2% -EPS (Q2): RMB16.00 vs. RMB8.08 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 98.0% -Revenue (Q2): RMB20.87 Bln vs. RMB18.26 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 14.3%



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: RMB23.13 -23.75 Bln



