

MIDLAND (dpa-AFX) - The Dow Chemical Company (DOW) reported second-quarter operating earnings per share of $1.08 compared to $0.95, prior year. Operating EBITDA rose 12 percent year-over-year to $2.8 billion.



Second-quarter sales increased to $13.8 billion, an increase of 16 percent from last year. Sales rose 8 percent excluding the addition of Dow Corning's silicones business, with increases in all operating segments and all geographic areas. Volume grew 3 percent excluding the impact of acquisitions, reflecting broad-based gains in all operating segments and all geographic areas.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX