

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Republic Services (RSG) revealed a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year.



The company said its bottom line came in at $205.9 million, or $0.61 per share. This was up from $189.5 million, or $0.55 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.60 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 7.7% to $2.53 billion. This was up from $2.35 billion last year.



Republic Services earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $205.9 Mln. vs. $189.5 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 8.7% -EPS (Q2): $0.61 vs. $0.55 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 10.9% -Analysts Estimate: $0.60 -Revenue (Q2): $2.53 Bln vs. $2.35 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 7.7%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.36 to $2.39



