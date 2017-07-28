

SANTA CLARA (dpa-AFX) - Intel Corporation (INTC) reported a profit for its second quarter that rose compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line totaled $3.5 billion, or $0.72 per share. This was up from $2.9 billion, or $0.59 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.68 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 9.6% to $14.8 billion. This was up from $13.5 billion last year.



Intel Corporation earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $3.5 Bln. vs. $2.9 Bln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 20.7% -EPS (Q2): $0.72 vs. $0.59 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 22.0% -Analysts Estimate: $0.68 -Revenue (Q2): $14.8 Bln vs. $13.5 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 9.6%



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.80 Next quarter revenue guidance: $15.7 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $3.00 Full year revenue guidance: $61.3 Bln



