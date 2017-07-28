

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Eastman Chemical (EMN) released a profit for its second quarter that climbed from last year.



The company said its bottom line came in at $289 million, or $1.98 per share. This was higher than $250 million, or $1.68 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.91 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 5.2% to $2.42 billion. This was up from $2.30 billion last year.



Eastman Chemical earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $289 Mln. vs. $250 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 15.6% -EPS (Q2): $1.98 vs. $1.68 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 17.9% -Analysts Estimate: $1.91 -Revenue (Q2): $2.42 Bln vs. $2.30 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 5.2%



