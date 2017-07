LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Consumer confidence in the United Kingdom continued to deteriorate in July, the latest survey from GfK revealed on Friday with an index score of -12.



That missed forecasts for a score of -11, and it was down from -10 in June.



It also moved further into negative territory, which suggests that the number of pessimists is accelerating compared to the number of optimists who participated in the survey.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX