

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) said that the European Commission has approved an update to the Victoza or liraglutide EU label that expands the indication to reflect both improving blood sugar and cardiovascular (CV) events as integral parts of type 2 diabetes treatment. Victoza is the only GLP-1 that is proven to prevent CV events in people with type 2 diabetes and high CV risk.



The updated label includes results from the LEADER trial, which demonstrated that Victoza statistically significantly reduced the risk of cardiovascular death, non-fatal myocardial infarction (heart attack) or non-fatal stroke by 13% versus placebo, when added to standard of care.



The overall risk reduction was derived from a statistically significant 22% reduction in cardiovascular death with Victoza treatment versus placebo and non-significant reductions in non-fatal myocardial infarction and non-fatal stroke.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX