

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Air Liquide SA (AIQUY.PK) Friday reported that its first-half net income, Group share, rose 14.5 percent to 928 million euros, and earnings per share increased 4.3 percent to 2.40 euros, after taking into account the dilutive impact of the 2016 capital increase.



Group revenue for the first half grew by 28.4 percent to 10.29 billion euros, benefited by the consolidation of Airgas sales for the entire semester. Adjusted for major changes in the portfolio, revenue growth was 5.7 percent.



Assuming a comparable environment, Air Liquide said it is confident in its ability to deliver net profit growth in 2017.



