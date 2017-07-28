

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - ENGIE reported that its first-half net income Group share relating to continued operations amounted to 1.3 billion euros for the six months ended June 30, 2017, stable compared with first half 2016. Current operating income amounted to 3.0 billion euros, down 4.4% on a reported basis but up 2.5% on an organic basis compared with first half 2016. EBITDA amounted to 5.0 billion euros, down 0.1% on a reported basis but up 4.0% on an organic basis. Net recurring income Group share relating to continued operations amounted to 1.4 billion euros for the six months ended June 30, 2017, up 1.1% compared with first half 2016, driven by an improvement in recurring financial result.



First-half revenues increased by 1.6% on a reported basis to 33.1 billion euros and by 2.6% on an organic basis compared with first half 2016. Adjusted for the unfavorable evolution of temperatures in France, which have been less cold this semester compared to the same period last year, the organic growth amounts to 3.0%.



The Group confirmed 2017 annual targets, without change in the accounting of E&P: a net recurring income Group share between 2.4 and 2.6 billion euros, expected at mid-range.



