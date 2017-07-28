

FEDERAL WAY (dpa-AFX) - Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) announced earnings for its second quarter that rose from last year.



The company said its bottom line came in at $167 million, or $0.22 per share. This was up from $130 million, or $0.17 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.27 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 1.8% to $1.69 billion. This was up from $1.66 billion last year.



Weyerhaeuser Co earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $167 Mln. vs. $130 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 28.5% -EPS (Q2): $0.22 vs. $0.17 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 29.4% -Analysts Estimate: $0.27 -Revenue (Q2): $1.69 Bln vs. $1.66 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 1.8%



