

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Laird Plc (LRD.L, LARD.L) reported profit before tax of 19.4 million pounds for the 6 months ended 30 June 2017 compared to 6.2 million pounds, prior year. Profit to shareholders increased to 14.0 million pounds or 3.3 pence per share from 2.0 million pounds or 0.6 pence per share. Underlying profit before tax increased 47% to 24.1 million pounds from 16.4 million pounds. Underlying earnings per share from continuing operations increased to 4.1 pence from 3.5 pence.



First-half revenue increased to 440.5 million pounds from 352.5 million pounds, previous year.



