

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japanese electronics maker Sharp Corp. (SHCAY.PK) reported that its profit attributable to owners of parent for the first-quarter was 14.48 billion yen or 1.77 yen per share, compared to a loss 27.45 billion yen last year.



Operating income was 17.11 billion yen, compared to operating loss of 2.52 billion yen a year ago.



Net sales rose 506.43 billion yen from 423.40 billion yen last year.



For six-month ending September 30, 2017, the company expects profit attributable to owners of parent to be 25.00 billion yen or 36.49 yen per share, Operating income of 37.00 billion yen, and net sales of 1.10 trillion yen.



For year ending March 31, 2018, the company projects profit attributable to owners of parent to be 59.00 billion yen or 87.69 yen per share, Operating income of 90.00 billion yen, and net sales of 2.51 trillion yen.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX