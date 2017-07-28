

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Ricoh Co Ltd (RICOY), a Japanese manufacturing services company, reported that its profit attributable to owners of the parent for the first quarter ended June 30, 2017 increased by 126.3% to 10.7 billion yen from last year.



Operating profit increased by 74.1% as compared to the previous corresponding period, to 18.9 billion yen.



Ricoh's sales for the first quarter increased by 1.0% as compared to the previous corresponding period, to 492.5 billion yen.



For fiscal year ending March 31, 2018, the company still anticipates profit attributable to owners of the parent of 3.0 billion yen, sales of 2.00 trillion yen.



