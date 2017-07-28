

ZURICH (dpa-AFX) - UBS Group AG (UBS) reported Friday higher profit in its second quarter, boosted mainly by strong growth in wealth management profit, and higher net interest income. Looking ahead, the company issued a cautious outlook on client activity and margins. Shares of the Swiss banking giant were losing around 4 percent in the morning trading.



'Improved investor sentiment and enhanced confidence have translated into improvements in wealth management client activity levels. However, the persistence of low volatility levels and seasonality factors may continue to affect overall client activity,' the company said in its statement.



The company added that geopolitical tensions and macroeconomic uncertainty still pose risks to client sentiment, even though it expects the global economic recovery to strengthen.



According to the firm, low and negative interest rates, particularly in Switzerland and the eurozone, put pressure on net interest margins, which may be partially offset by the effect of a further normalization of US monetary policy.



The company added, 'Implementing Switzerland's new bank capital standards and further changes to national and international regulatory frameworks for banks will result in increased capital requirements, interest and operating costs. UBS is well positioned to mitigate these challenges and benefit from further improvements in market conditions.'



For the second quarter, net profit attributable to shareholders climbed 14 percent to 1.174 billion Swiss francs from 1.034 billion francs last year. Earnings per share grew to 0.31 franc from 0.27 franc last year.



Profit before tax of 1.502 billion and adjusted profit before tax of 1.675 billion francs were both broadly unchanged, the company noted.



Global wealth management delivered 15 percent increase in adjusted profit mainly on increased client activity. Wealth Management and Wealth Management Americas posted profit growth in double-digit rates.



Meanwhile, Personal & Corporate Banking's adjusted profit decreased as expected on lower net interest income in the continued negative interest rate environment.



Asset Management's profit was down 10 percent. Investment Bank profit also declined mainly reflecting lower client activity and low market volatility.



In the quarter, total operating income for the second quarter down 2 percent to 7.269 billion francs from last year's 7.404 billion francs.



Quarterly net interest income, however, climbed 22 percent to 1.417 billion francs from 1.164 billion francs last year.



Net interest income after credit loss expense increased 18 percent, and net fee and commission income grew 5 percent, while net trading income fell 23 percent from last year.



In the second quarter, UBS successfully raised $325 million for the Rise Fund, a unique private equity impact investment to achieve social and environmental impact alongside financial returns.



The company reported fully applied CET1 capital ratio of 13.5 percent, a CET1 leverage ratio of 3.7 percent and total loss-absorbing capacity of 74 billion francs.



As of June 30, UBS achieved 1.8 billion francs of annualized net cost savings and is on track to achieve its 2.1 billion francs target by the end of 2017.



UBS shares were trading at 16.72 francs, down 3.91 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX