

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Public Service Enterprise Group Inc (PEG) released a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year.



The company said its bottom line climbed to $316 million, or $0.62 per share. This was up from $289 million, or $0.57 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.58 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Public Service Enterprise Group Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $316 Mln. vs. $289 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 9.3% -EPS (Q2): $0.62 vs. $0.57 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 8.8% -Analysts Estimate: $0.58



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.80 - $3.00



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX