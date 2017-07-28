

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Portland General Electric Co. or PGE (POR) announced Friday the appointment of Maria Pope as president and Chief Executive Officer. Pope succeeds Jim Piro, president and CEO, who has notified the board of directors on July 26 of his decision to retire from the company on December 31.



Pope will assume the role of company president on October 1 and the role of CEO and member of the board of directors effective January 1, 2018.



Pope is currently the senior vice president of Power Supply, Operations and Resource Strategy. She joined the company in 2009 as senior vice president of Finance, CFO and treasurer after having served several years on the PGE Board of Directors.



Prior to joining PGE, Pope served as the CFO for Mentor Graphics and held a variety of leadership positions at Pope & Talbot and Levi Strauss & Co.



Piro, who joined PGE in 1980 as an engineer, has more than 40 years' experience in the energy industry, 37 years with PGE.



Pope said, 'I'm honored to be selected to carry on PGE's proud 128-year tradition of service and commitment to Oregon. As our industry undergoes a period of rapid transformation and technological advances, our customers can depend on PGE to continue to serve them well and lead the way toward a clean energy future.'



