

SCHIPHOL-RIJK (dpa-AFX) - Motorola Solutions (MSI) said Friday that it has executed a definitive agreement with Airbus SE by which the company will acquire Plant Holdings, Inc., which holds the Airbus DS Communications business. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.



Airbus DS Communications is a provider in North America of command center software for emergency call handling. Its VESTA suite is a comprehensive 911 call-handling solution, operating on a flexible, open software architecture. In addition to emergency call handling, it delivers text-to-911, mapping, data management and analytics, providing public safety customers with a comprehensive transition strategy from legacy systems to a standards-based, unified Next-Generation 911 system.



Motorola Solutions expects to complete the deal by the end of 2017. The acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals.



