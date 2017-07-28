

IRVING (dpa-AFX) - Oil company Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) on Friday reported a 97 surge in profit for the second quarter from last year, while Chevron Corp. (CVX) reported a turnaround to profit in the quarter, both on higher revenues. The results reflect higher crude oil and natural gas prices as well as improved refining margins.



Exxon Mobil's earnings for the quarter missed analysts' expectations, but revenues beat their estimates. Chevron's revenues also beat estimates.



Exxon Mobil's second-quarter net income was $3.35 billion or $0.78 per share, up from $1.70 billion or $0.41 per share in the prior-year quarter.



On average, 21 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.84 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude one-time items.



Total revenues and other income grew 9 percent to $62.88 billion from $57.69 billion last year. Analysts were looking for revenue of $61.92 billion.



Exxon Mobil's upstream, or exploration and production earnings for the quarter surged from the prior-year period to $1.2 billion, primarily reflecting higher liquids and gas realizations.



The company's downstream, or refining and marketing earnings rose 68 percent from last year to $1.39 billion, reflecting improved refining margins.



Chemical segment earnings declined 19 percent to $985 million, primarily due to higher turnaround activities, lower volumes, and decreased margins.



Exxon Mobil's oil-equivalent production declined 1 percent from last year to 3.9 million oil-equivalent barrels per day, largely due to lower entitlements, while increases from projects and work programs more than offset the impacts of field decline.



Meanwhile, Chevron reported second-quarter net income of $1.45 billion or $0.77 per share, compared to net loss of $1.47 billion or $0.78 per share in the prior-year quarter. On average, analysts expected the company to earn $0.87 per share.



The latest quarter's results included impairments and other non-cash charges totaling $430 million, compared to impairments and other non-cash charges of $2.8 billion last year.



Total revenues and other income rose 18 percent to $34.48 billion from $29.28 billion in the same quarter last year and topped analysts' consensus estimate of $32.67 billion.



Sales and other operating revenues also increased 18 percent to $32.88 billion from $27.84 billion in the prior-year quarter.



The company's worldwide net oil-equivalent production was 2.78 million barrels per day in the quarter, up 10 percent from 2.53 million barrels per day in the year-ago period.



Chevron's upstream segment reported a profit of $853 million, compared to loss of $2.46 billion in the year-ago period. The results reflect higher crude oil and natural gas realizations as well as higher gains on asset sales.



Chevron's downstream earnings rose 6 percent from the year-ago period to $1.20 billion, reflecting higher margins on refined products.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX