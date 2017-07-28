

BENTONVILLE (dpa-AFX) - Wal-Mart Stores has disappointed Nintendo fans after it cancelled pre-orders for the Super Nintendo Entertainment System - Classic Edition, a standalone mini Super Nintendo with pre-loaded games. The console is slated to be launched later this fall.



The new console comes after the NES Classic Edition that went on sale late last year but was discontinued in April, citing limited resources. The new one is smaller than the NES Classic, with a total of 21 built-in games compared to the original's 30. The Mini 16-Bit System is expected to hit the stores on September 29 for $79.99.



The home console will feature Super Mario World, Earthbound, Super Mario Kart, and The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past, among others, which were part of the original Super Nintendo Entertainment System, launched in 1991. The major addition in the new console would be Star Fox 2, the unreleased sequel to the original Star Fox for SNES.



People who had placed pre-orders for the device received cancellation emails from Wal-Mart.



'Unfortunately, due to a technical glitch, the Super Nintendo Classic Edition was mistakenly made available last Friday evening ahead of the official release date. We, regrettably, will have to cancel this item on your order,' Wal-Mart said.



Upset fans took to Twitter to express their disappointment.



One Nintendo customer tweeted, 'Got the dreaded cancellation email for the snes classic.'



'@NintendoAmerica if you can't meet demand for the product, then don't make it at all, all you're doing is upsetting customers SNESClassic,' read a tweet by another customer.



A Nintendo spokesperson reportedly said in June that the company will produce significantly more units of Super NES Classic Edition than it did of the NES Classic Edition.



It's not clear now if there will any pre-orders at all ahead of the console's launch in September.



