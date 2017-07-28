

OAK BROOK (dpa-AFX) - A McDonald's employee in Louisiana was fired after he posted disgusting photos of a drip tray from the restaurant's ice cream machine.



The employee, identified as Nick, tweeted photos of a drip tray from inside the ice cream machine that contained moldMcDonalds-Worker-072817.jpgy-looking substance. Nick claims that he was fired from the restaurant after he shared the photos.



'I shared it because I wanted to let people know what they're consuming, and how disgusting the conditions are,' Nick, who asked that his last name remain private, told BuzzFeed News .



'We are committed to running great restaurants that provide our customers with high quality food, service and a clean environment. This is a part of our soft serve equipment that does not come into contact with any food and is required to undergo regular and timely cleaning,' McDonald's issued a statement to Huffington Post.



The owner and operator of the restaurant location issued a statement to BuzzFeed, saying 'The company regularly conducts in-person and online employee training sessions as well as internal inspections to ensure crew members are following safe food practices. In addition, we have a long history of passing regular health department inspections.'



