

Emerson Collective, the organization led by Steve Jobs' widow Laurene Powell Jobs, has agreed to buy a major stake in The Atlantic magazine.



David Bradley, the chairman and owner of Atlantic Media, said he will retain a minority stake in The Atlantic and will continue as chairman and operating partner for at least three to five years. Emerson Collective could likely assume full ownership of The Atlantic within five years.



'Against the odds, The Atlantic is prospering,' Bradley wrote in his memo. 'While I will stay at the helm some years, the most consequential decision of my career now is behind me: Who next will take stewardship of this 160-year-old national treasure? To me, the answer, in the form of Laurene, feels incomparably right.'



Bradley had bought The Atlantic in 1999 for $10 million from Mortimer Zuckerman. He transformed the monthly magazine into a profitable digital-journalism and live-events company of global reach.



The parties did not disclose the final sale price or valuation of Atlantic Media.



