

AKRON (dpa-AFX) - Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. (GT) and the United Steelworkers (USW) have reached tentative agreement on a new five-year master labor contract covering nearly 7,000 workers at five plants in the United States.



The tentative agreement is subject to a ratification vote by USW members at the five plants covered by the contract: Akron, Ohio; Danville, Va.; Fayetteville, N.C.; Gadsden, Ala.; and Topeka, Kan. It is expected that the local unions will schedule ratification votes within the next few weeks.



