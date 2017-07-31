

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French drug giant Sanofi SA (SNYNF, SNY) reported Monday that its second-quarter IFRS net income attributable to equity holders of the company declined 10.4 percent to 1.04 billion euros from last year's 1.16 billion euros.



IFRS earnings per share fell 8.9 percent to 0.82 euro from 0.90 euro last year.



Business net income was 1.70 billion euros or 1.35 euros per share, compared to last year's 1.68 billion euros



Net sales for the quarter increased 6.4 percent to 8.66 billion euros from last year's 8.14 billion euros.



Net sales increased 5.5% at constant exchange rates, reflecting the change in scope of the CHC and vaccines Global Business Units.



Emerging Markets sales increased 6.6% at CER and CS driven by robust contribution from China.



Sanofi Chief Executive Officer, Olivier Brandicourt, said, 'Sanofi Genzyme, Sanofi Pasteur and Emerging Markets were once again major contributors to our performance in the quarter. The continued growth of these businesses, together with disciplined expense management, enabled us to more than offset the headwinds in our Diabetes franchise. Consequently, we feel confident in our full-year outlook and raise our 2017 business EPS guidance.'



Sanofi now expects 2017 business earnings per share to be broadly stable at CER, barring unforeseen major adverse events.



Sanofi previously expected business earnings per share to be stable to negative 3 percent at constant exchange rates.



