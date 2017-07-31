

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Geotechnical contractor, Keller Group plc (KLR.L) reported that its statutory profit before tax for the six months ended 30 June 2017 rose to 55.2 million pounds from last year's 25.0 million pounds last year.



Profit attributable to equity holders of the parent for the quarter grew to 41.0 million pounds from 15.7 million pounds in the previous year. Earnings per share were 57.0 pence, compared with 21.9 pence in the first half of 2016.



Underlying operating profit was 44.0 million pounds, an increase of 24% on the 35.6 million pounds generated in the first half of 2016. Underlying first half earnings per share were 56.0 pence, compared to 21.5 pence in the prior year.



Group revenue increased by 17% to 991.1 million pounds from last year's 849.7 million pounds, in large part due to the weakening of sterling over the last year. Constant currency revenue was up 4%, reflecting strong growth in EMEA and APAC, partly offset by a decrease in North America.



The Board has decided to increase the interim dividend by 5% to 9.7 pence per share, reflecting its confidence in the future direction of the group. The dividend will be paid on 5 September 2017 to shareholders on the register at the close of business on 11 August 2017.



The Board is confident that the group's full year 2017 result will be in line with its expectations.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX