

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - CRH plc. (CRH, CRH.L), the international building materials group, said that it has established a euro commercial paper programme. Under the CRH ECP Programme, CRH Finance DAC and CRH Finance (U.K.) plc, wholly-owned finance subsidiaries of CRH plc, may issue unsecured short-term euro commercial paper notes through appointed dealers up to a maximum aggregate amount outstanding at any time of 1.5 billion euros.



The Notes will be guaranteed by CRH plc and will be sold to investors outside the US. The CRH ECP Programme adds flexibility to CRH's short-term funding options, and complements CRH's US commercial paper program launched in 2016.



