

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - JAL Group (JAPSY.OB) reported that its profit attributable to owners of parent for the first quarter was 19.5 billion yen, up 32.9% year on year.



Operating expense increased by 5.4% to 290.0 billion yen, while operating profit increased by 12.0% year on year to 24.7 billion yen.



Consolidated operating revenue increased by 5.9% year-on-year to 314.8 billion yen.



Full-year consolidated revenues are expected to increase 9.0 billion yen over the previous forecast, as international passenger unit revenue, domestic passenger demand, and cargo demand outperformed their respective forecasts for the first quarter.



The company has revised its earnings forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2018 due to a 9.0 billion yen increase in full-year consolidated ordinary profit and an 8.0 billion yen increase in full-year net profit attributable to owners of parent.



The company has revised its dividend forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2018 to 96.0 yen per share and our interim dividend forecast to 48.0 yen per share.



