

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French resource management firm Veolia Environnement (VE) reported that its Current net income - Group share for the first half of 2017 amounted to 295 million euros, compared to represented 323 million euros in the first half of 2016, a decline of 8.6%. Excluding net financial capital gains, current net income - Group share increased 4.4% at constant exchange rates.



Group consolidated revenue increased 4.4% at constant exchange rates or 4.3% at current consolidation scope and exchange rates to 12.346 billion euros in the first half of 2017 from last year. At constant consolidation scope and exchange rates revenue grew 3.1%.



For 2017, the company continues to expect: resumption of revenue growth; and stable EBITDA, or moderate EBITDA growth. For 2018, the company expects: continuation of revenue growth, and resumption of more sustained EBITDA growth. For 2019, the company expects: continuation of revenue growth; and EBITDA between 3.3 and 3.5 billion euros, excluding IFRIC 12.



