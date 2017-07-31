

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French shares held steady on Monday as the euro slipped against the dollar and data from Eurostat showed the euro zone jobless rate decreased in June to the lowest level in more than eight years.



The seasonally adjusted jobless rate dropped to 9.1 percent in June from 9.2 percent in May, which was revised down from 9.3 percent.



Meanwhile, Eurozone inflation held steady at 1.3 percent in July, helping ease pressure on policymakers to tighten monetary policy.



The benchmark CAC 40 was up 4 points or 0.10 percent at 5,135 in late opening deals after tumbling 1.1 percent on Friday.



Drug giant Sanofi rallied 1.7 percent after the company raised its 2017 earnings forecast, citing strong second-quarter growth in sales.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX