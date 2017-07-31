

OAK BROOK (dpa-AFX) - Szechuan McNugget dipping sauce, which was launched by McDonald's in 1998 for promotion of the Disney movie Mulan, was brought back as a special gift to Justin Roiland, creator of the animated series Rick and Morty.



The Asian style sauce has not been available in market, however McDonald's has promised Roiland to deliver him a jug of sauce.



There have been many mentions in the Rick and Morty series about the special sauce. In the Season 3 premiere Ricky says, ' I'm driven by finding that, McNugget Sauce,' he says in the episode. 'I want that Mulan McNugget Sauce, Morty. That's my series arc Morty! If it takes nine seasons, I want my McNugget dipping Szechuan Sauce, Morty.'



Inspired by the cartoon characters' craze for sauce, people started an online petition. The letter addressing McDonald's requested to bring back McDonald's chicken nugget szechuan sauce. There were more than 41,000 signatories for the petition.



