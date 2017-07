CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Extending a recent upward trend, shares of Boeing (BA) have moved notably higher during trading on Monday. Boeing is currently up by 1.2 percent after reaching a record intraday high.



The continued advance by Boeing comes after the aerospace giant said it expects India to order up to 2,100 new aircraft worth $290 billion over the next 20 years.



