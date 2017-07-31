

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) revealed earnings for its second quarter that advanced from last year.



The company said its bottom line came in at $237.89 million, or $1.25 per share. This was up from $225.01 million, or $1.19 per share, in last year's second quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 0.7% to $626.04 million. This was up from $621.71 million last year.



Vornado Realty Trust earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $237.89 Mln. vs. $225.01 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 5.7% -EPS (Q2): $1.25 vs. $1.19 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 5.0% -Revenue (Q2): $626.04 Mln vs. $621.71 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 0.7%



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX