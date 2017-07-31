

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Disney has named Jaume Collet-Serra to direct Dwayne Johnson in Jungle Cruise, the action-adventure movie based on one of the most popular ride in Disneyland.



The Shallows-director Jaume Collet-Serra was very much in line to direct the Suicide Squad sequel for Warner Bros/D.C.



Disney hopes the Dwayne Johnson-starrer will turn into a new Indiana Jones style franchisee. The studio plans to shoot it in early 2018.



Jungle Cruise will be produced by Johnson along with Dany Garcia, the co-CEO of the duo's Seven Bucks Productions banner. John Fox and Beau Flynn will also produce.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX