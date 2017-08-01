

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Intertek Group Plc (ITRK.L), a provider of quality and safety services, reported Tuesday that its first-half profit before tax climbed 27.9 percent to 190.8 million pounds from 149.2 million pounds last year.



Earnings per share climbed 18 percent to 82.5 pence from 70.0 pence a year ago.



Adjusted profit before tax was 210.3 million pounds, compared to last year's 172.5 million pounds. Adjusted earnings per share were 90.4 pence, compared to 74.5 pence a year ago.



Revenue for the period grew 14 percent to 1.37 billion pounds from 1.20 billion pounds a year earlier.



Group revenue increased 2.7% at constant rates, while organic revenue growth rate was 1.7% at constant rates.



Further, the company said its Directors have approved an interim dividend of 23.5 pence per share, a growth of 21.1 percent from last year, to be paid on 13 October to shareholders on the register at close of business on 29 September.



Looking ahead, the company said it is well positioned to deliver solid organic revenue growth with robust margin progression at constant currency and strong cash conversion in 2017.



