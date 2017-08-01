

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - British drug major AstraZeneca plc. (AZN.L, AZN) and its haematology research and development centre Acerta Pharma announced Tuesday that the US Food and Drug Administration has granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation or BTD for acalabrutinib. The BTD is for the treatment of patients with mantle cell lymphoma or MCL who have received at least one prior therapy.



Acalabrutinib is a highly-selective, potent Bruton tyrosine kinase inhibitor in development for the treatment of multiple B-cell cancers.



The BTD is designed to expedite the development and regulatory review of new medicines that are intended to treat a serious condition and that have shown encouraging early clinical results.



The company said the FDA granted the Designation based on the totality of clinical data from the acalabrutinib development programme, including data from the Phase II ACE-LY-004 clinical trial in patients with relapsed or refractory MCL.



Sean Bohen, Executive Vice President, Global Medicines Development and Chief Medical Officer at AstraZeneca, said, 'New treatments are urgently needed for people with mantle cell lymphoma who relapse or do not respond to current therapy. Breakthrough Therapy Designation for acalabrutinib will help us bring this potential new medicine to appropriate patients as quickly as possible.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX